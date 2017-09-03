California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 in Los Angeles County as flames from the La Tuna Fire scorched thousands of acres and forced hundreds to evacuate their homes.

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles County as flames from the La Tuna Fire continued to burn in the area.

The fire, which began Friday, had grown to 5,895 acres by Sunday, prompting hundreds to be evacuated from their homes. While 1,061 firefighters battled the blaze, the flames were only 10 percent contained as of 10 a.m. Sunday and were expected to continue to burn through Wednesday or Thursday.

In his declaration, Brown noted the "extreme weather conditions and high temperatures" increasing fire risks. Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Ralph Terrazas on Sunday said weather patterns were expected to "become more favorable" in the coming days, but cited wind as a major concern.

Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Glendale Fire Department, Burbank Fire Department, California Office of Emergency Services, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Federal Emergency Management Agency were working in tandem to get a handle on the blaze.