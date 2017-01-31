Grammy Cocktails: Sip Your Favorite Songs

"Love in the Dark," a beverage that pays tasty tribute to Adele's "25," is on the menu at a few Patina Restaurant Group eateries and bars through Sunday, Feb. 12 (the night of the Grammy Awards).

Music mavens may not know which albums will win big at the Grammy Awards, or which singer or band'll reign, but something that can be predicted with confidence is the following: There shall be a starry after-party full of fabulous nibbles and beverages.

That's about as concrete as concrete things get, when it comes to the major statue-presenting extravaganzas. Also concrete, though, is that the party is open to the nominees, and guests, and the fans must find their own at-home or nearby Grammy-themed fun.

There is a stylish, sippable way to do just that, around Southern California, via the Patina Restaurant Group. If "Patina" and the "Grammys" seem like a natural pairing, well, that's because Patina is the Official Caterer of the 2017 Grammy Celebration After-Party.

But there's a way to find an after-party flavor at a local Patina eatery through Sunday, Feb. 12 (the evening of the 59th annual Grammy Awards). A caboodle of Patina restaurants, including Café Pinot, Nick & Stef's Steakhouse, Ray's and Stark Bar, and Kendall's Brasserie are featuring Grammy-themed cocktails on the menu, with a quintet of sips that pay tribute to some of the titans of the melody-creating industry.

The "Love in the Dark" is a tasty homage to Adele's "25," and includes Plymouth gin, lavender syrup, activated charcoal, lemon juice, and a fancy blossom (that can be eaten). A Beyoncé spotlight is also on the drinks roster, with "Becky's Lemonade." Lemon is at the forefront of the flavors, as is Lot 40 Rye Whiskey and a flowering of fresh, natural flavors.

Other available adult libations are themed to the works of Sturgill Simpson, Drake, and Justin Bieber.

Who will be holding all of the shiny gramophones at the close of the ceremony on Feb. 12? Whoever the accolade-gathering artists are, you can raise a tuneful toast to the industry, and the joy/heat music always brings, with a beverage at a swanky local favorite.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations