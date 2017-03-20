Grand 'Hoppenin'': New Bunny Museum

If you've flipped through any book detailing quirky California in recent years, or a travel magazine, or come across a cable show detailing the stranger attractions of Southern California, you've seen it, in all of its whiskery-of-face, fuzzy-of-fur glory.

We're talking about Pasadena's famous Bunny Museum, which has earned that "famous" in a few different ways.

Does it literally contain thousands upon thousands of rabbit-related items? It does. (Famous part #1.) Do married owners trade a bunny-themed gift every single day? They do. (Famous part #2.)

And is it in a private home? That's long been another famous-making fact about the started-in-1998, long-earred landmark, but hold onto your baskets: The Bunny Museum is having a "Grand Hoppenin'" in its brand-new, much-awaited, it's-happening location on Lake Avenue in Altadena.

Yes, that's not too far from the Pasadena home of Bunnies-in-Charge Candace Frazee and Steven Lubanski. And, again, yes, there's lots more room for the rabbits to spread out at the 2605 N. Lake Avenue building.

For sure, the public is invited to the evening kick-off — jump-off? — of the museum on Monday, March 20. A ticket is $15 and the money lends some carrots and lettuce, aka love and support, to the Bunny Museum's furry-fun future.

"Dress Attire: Bunny" is on the invite, let it be known. How you interpret that intriguing directive will surely be as individual as you are, and as unique as your love of our fascinating hare friends.

Don't twitch your little nose, or feel as though you've jumped into some muddy grass, at the thought that the one of the best-known home-based museums around is no longer in a home.

Be happy, instead, that all of those thousands of pieces of rabbit-y memorabilia have found a new and roomier warren to reside in, in nearby Altadena.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations