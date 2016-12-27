A man was caught on camera entering a Palmdale apartment and stealing gifts from under the family's Christmas tree. Marin Austin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Published 4 hours ago)

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through this house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse, until... a knock on the door.

A Palmdale family watched a real-life Grinch swipe gifts from under their Christmas tree on Christmas Eve -- the man not knowing he was caught on video.

"I've never seen him before," Blanca Flores said.

The family posted the video to Facebook and since then thousands have viewed it, and at least four people commented that they knew the identity of the man.

It all began Christmas Eve when Flores, Eddie Rodriguez, and their 2-year-old son Ezra left for a movie.

"I have a camera setup because in an instance like this I wanted to be prepared," Rodriguez said.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the man knocks on the door twice before entering. He swipes a Playstation by the TV before looking right at the camera, not realizing it's rolling.

"If you look at the camera, it looks like a web cam. I'm thinking he may have thought it was web cam," Rodriguez said.

He snatches a purse on the couch and then takes presents under the tree. One of those presents was a Lego set for 2-year-old Ezra.

"That's really what hurts the most; the fact that there are gifts missing. You know he's the Grinch who stole Christmas - that's it," he said.

The family has one message for the man in the video: "Shame on you."

Anyone who could help identify the suspect was urged to call the investigating detective at (661) 272-2456.