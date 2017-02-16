Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! debuts at Disney California Adventure on Saturday, May 27.

Summer debuts and summer releases and summer reveals, at least in terms of pop culture offerings, don't, as a rule, happen in the summertime at all. Rather, the blockbuster-type stuff we've come to expect makes its initial foray into fans' lives during that last full month of spring.

But movies and books and attractions don't just pop up whenever during May. The bigger stuff tends to show around Memorial Day Weekend, the traditional kick-off to the summer season (if not, officially, summer itself).

Which means that when a theme park announces a ride nearly a year in advance, you can almost predict that the ride'll make its showing before or over Memorial Day Weekend.

Such is the case with Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, a new Disney California Adventure attraction that's taking over the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at the Anaheim park.

The ride was first revealed at Comic-Con International in July 2016, with a "summer 2017" tag. Now that tag arrives with an opening date, which is Saturday, May 27, the start of Memorial Day Weekend 2017.

Few other reveals have been made about the "randomized" drop ride, except that characters from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" film will be along for the story, a story that will include the soundtrack from the movies. (The second "Guardians" opens on earlier than the ride, on May 5, 2017.)

Also? Disneyland Resort also announced that "Summer of Heroes" will run from May 27 through Sept. 4, 2017.

Look for a number of to-dos, from "Heroic Encounter: Black Widow," and "Avengers Training Initiative," and "Super Hero Encounters," which will include cameos from Spider-Man and Captain America.

