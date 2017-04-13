Thousands of Irvine High School Students Evacuated After Threat | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Thousands of Irvine High School Students Evacuated After Threat

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Irvine high school was being evacuated after a man locked himself in a bathroom and threatened that he had guns and explosives, according to police.

    Northwood High on 4515 Portola Parkway was being evacuated just before 3 p.m.

    Though Irvine police said nothing so far was found on campus, they were still clearing the campus.

    The threat began at 1:45 p.m. when someone called the desk claiming to have guns and explosives in a school bathroom.

    A reunification point for parents and students was set up at Portola Pkwy and Yale Avenue.

    Parents were asked to stay off campus as the investigation continued. 

    There were an estimated 2,300 to 2,500 students being evacuated from campus.

    Refresh for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices