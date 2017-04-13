A Irvine high school was being evacuated after a man locked himself in a bathroom and threatened that he had guns and explosives, according to police.

Northwood High on 4515 Portola Parkway was being evacuated just before 3 p.m.

Though Irvine police said nothing so far was found on campus, they were still clearing the campus.

The threat began at 1:45 p.m. when someone called the desk claiming to have guns and explosives in a school bathroom.

A reunification point for parents and students was set up at Portola Pkwy and Yale Avenue.

Parents were asked to stay off campus as the investigation continued.

There were an estimated 2,300 to 2,500 students being evacuated from campus.

