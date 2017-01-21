Following their high-profile divorce last year, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are hoping to sell their extravagant Beverly Hills estate for $35 million.

The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom modern mansion spans 11,845 square feet on a guard-gated hilltop. The property boasts an abundance of amenities, including an infinity edge swimming pool, a lighted tennis court, a professional gym, a movie theater, a guest house, sweeping canyon views, and perhaps most surprising, a coop to raise chickens.

"Almost every room opens to the outdoors to make this the perfect Southern California estate," says the listing, held by Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency and Jade Mills.

Stefani and Rossdale stand to profit more than $20 million if their marital home is sold for asking price. As reported by Variety, the pair purchased the home a decade ago from a businessman for $13.25 million. The home previously belonged to singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who purchased it in 2000 for $4.3 million. Take a look: