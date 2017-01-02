'HOLLYWeeD' Prankster's Identity Remains a Mystery

Angelenos woke up to surprise on the Hollywood Hills on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2016.

The famous Hollywood sign was back to normal Monday, but the identity of the person who draped two "e"s over the "o"s to make it "HOLLYWeeD" in what appears to be a large-scale New Year’s prank, remains a mystery.

A longtime resident who lives just below the sign told NBC4 that extra security for the holiday weekend has helped reduce the daily car and foot traffic, but he was surprised someone managed to dodge security to change the sign.

The as-yet-unmasked prankster will face misdemeanor trespassing charges if found, according to LAPD.

Security cameras captured the lone intruder around midnight, dressed in black, climbing the fence that guards the iconic sign, then placing two tarps over the "o"s.

He then climbed back over the fence and fled.

No one has apparently claimed responsibility for the stunt, leaving Angelenos to speculate just who is behind the daring moves.

A nearly identical prank was pulled on Jan. 1, 1976, with the sign changed to read "HOLLYWeeD."

The sign has been altered numerous times over the years.