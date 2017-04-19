Man Inside Truck Shot, Killed in Hacienda Heights | NBC Southern California
Man Inside Truck Shot, Killed in Hacienda Heights

By Kristina Bugante

    A man was shot to death while inside a truck in Hacienda Heights on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    A man was shot to death Tuesday night while he was sitting inside of a truck in Hacienda Heights.

    The shooting was reported at 9:23 p.m. when the truck was traveling in the 800 block of Jarrow Avenue, according to Lt. C. Parga of the sheriff's Industry Station.

    The victim was sitting in the car with three other people when he was fatally wounded, Parga said. No one else was injured.

    It is unknown if the victim was the driver or one of the passengers. 

    No further information was provided.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

