Man Inside Truck Shot, Killed in Hacienda Heights

A man was shot to death Tuesday night while he was sitting inside of a truck in Hacienda Heights.

The shooting was reported at 9:23 p.m. when the truck was traveling in the 800 block of Jarrow Avenue, according to Lt. C. Parga of the sheriff's Industry Station.

The victim was sitting in the car with three other people when he was fatally wounded, Parga said. No one else was injured.

It is unknown if the victim was the driver or one of the passengers.

No further information was provided.

