Happening: 'LA's First-Ever Crowd-Sourced Beer'

Angel City and the Natural History Museum are working on the city-specific suds. Ready to vote for a name?

Angel City Brewery has grown quite the rep over the last two decades. It's a rep of going straight to its supporters for good times, for helpful feedback, and, on occasion, to find inspiration for the next limited-time, LA-loving beer the brewery'll create.

You may remember the avocado-flavored suds, or the grapefruit-y beer, or the beer that brought to mind the flavor and sweetness of Mexican Cola. Surely you do.

Likewise, the Natural History Museum also connects with its fans in many vital ways. Currently? The call is out for snail photos from local citizen scientists. (That's you, if you see snails around and have a camera handy and like winning science-nifty prizes.)

Now these the Arts District and Exposition Park powerhouses are uniting on a Citizen Science + Suds discussion series, one that "...investigates the effects of community participation in civic projects..."

Cool beans, or, rather cool hops.

"LA's first-ever crowd-sourced beer" is the NHMLA-meets-Angel City project at hand, one that's involving SoCalers who dig science 'n suds. Ingredients for this LA-esque brew were decided in early February, while choosing a name is next up on March 9.

And those who participated will finally get a taste of the beer on April 13.

The brewery-based, free-to-attend evenings also include a host of speakers and scientists. Topics discussed will not only include talk of building a crowd-sourced beer, but how crowd-sourcing impacts marine conservation, as well as "...social and environmental justice across the state."

It's a large-scope project that goes well-beyond the bottle and brew, in short.

And it does, in fact, brim with ideas about community and sharing solid ideas and coming together on plans with a touch of whimsy (hello, fancy beer) and plans with historical and region-wide importance (everything that citizen science and community awareness involves).

What will that intriguing crowd-sourced brew be, anyway? Stay tuned for word from the newest hot friendship in town, the Natural History Museum and Angel City Brewery.

