Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit organization committed to fighting hate, intolerance and discrimination through education and litigation, released this map online.

A new hate map released by a national non-profit shows there were 30 hate groups across Southern California in 2015.

Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit organization commited to fighting hate, intolerance and discrimination through education and litigation, recently released the map.

They found 25 hate groups in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Hemet and beyond.

Hate groups are defined by the non-profit as groups with beliefs or practices that "attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics," according to the site. Those activities can include criminal acts, speeches and leafleting, among other activities.

The list was built using hate group publications and websites as well as citizen and law enforcement reports, field sources and news reports.

In 2015, Texas had the most hate groups nationwide, followed by California.

The numbers are up 14 percent from 2014.