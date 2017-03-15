A man accidentally shot himself as he got run over by the very group of people he attempted to rob early Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in front of a Denny's restaurant in Hawthorne.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. at the restaurant's parking lot on 132nd Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, said Lt. Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department.

A group of four people were leaving the Denny's and getting inside their car when the man, armed with a gun, robbed them, Goetz said. As the gunman tried to get away, a male victim ran him down with his car and the gunman accidentally shot himself, Goetz said.

Officers discovered the gunman with injuries so severe that it wasn't clear at first if he was shot, stabbed or sustained another type of injury.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A description of him was not immediately available.