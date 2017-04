Hawthorne police was searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and man and left him in the street Sunday, April 24, 2017.

A man was found in the street in Hawthorne after he was struck by a car, whose driver took off and left him without stopping to help early Sunday.

Hawthorne police was called to the crash just after midnight where they found a pedestrian lying in the street at Imperial Highway and Oxford Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There was no description available of the car or driver, police said.