SoCal Soldier Killed in Non-Combat Incident

An Army soldier from Hemet has been killed in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon announced Saturday.

But the location and circumstances of the death, which occurred Thursday, were not disclosed.

Spc. John P. Rodriguez "was supporting U.S. Army Central (Command)" and had been assigned to the 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, of the 1st Armored Division.

His station or post was also not disclosed by the Pentagon, but the division is headquartered at Ft. Bliss, Texas.

A reporter's phone call to the Army Public Affairs Office at Ft. Bliss was not immediately answered.