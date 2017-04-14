Heritage Square Fashion Show: Vintage Style

The 110-close landmark will present an array of lively looks from long ago on Saturday, April 15.

Follow the glittery action along any haute catwalk in the springtime, and you're bound to hear fashion-minded reporters raving about which designers' collections are paying tribute to which decades through cunningly placed bows, frills, and baubles.

The '80s come up quite a bit in the fashion world these days, as do the '90s. No surprise, then, that those are a few of the decades that will make a stylish splash at an annual LA tradition on Saturday, April 15, though we should clarify that we mean the 1880s and 1890s, and not the time of neon and plaid.

For the fashion show will be strutting at ye olde charmer Heritage Square Museum, that 110-close grouping of Victorian houses and public buildings.

If you know your H-Square stuff, you'll recall that the save-worthy structures that now stand at the Highland Park historical attraction weren't built there, but, rather, moved there, in order to escape the wrecking ball.

Today, the elegant expanse hosts a number of history-minded happenings, including this charming Vintage Fashion Show and Tea, a fan favorite that is marking its lucky 13th in 2017.

Bustles, sleeves of extraordinary puff-a-tude, parasols, and hats made for promenading will be featured during the late-morning event. After? There's a buffet tea, to make you feel even more proper, if you're not already in the proper zone. (Chances are high you will be.)

A ticket is $30, and it gives you a chance to visit the storied spread of handsome structures, too. Adding to it all? A nearly perfect spring day, the sort of day that fashion followers reveled in, by heading outdoors to a scenic park or garden, 130 or 140 years ago.

Is your own personal flair more 1880s or 1980s? A bit of both? You then, friend, are fashion-forward, even as you glance fashion-backward. All the best fashionistas do, of course.

