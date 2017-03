A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded in Hesperia Thursday, March 16, 2017.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded in Hesperia early Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. on Ranchero Road and Escondido Avenue.

The gunman is still at large.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.