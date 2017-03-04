Not one, but two fights occurred inside a Chuck E. Cheese's in Victorville within the same week.

A viewer shared a video of the first brawl on Saturday, Feb. 25. It shows several patrons shoving each other and employees rushing to break them up. It's unclear what led to the fights.

At the same location on Thursday, two women had apparently bumped into each other near the video game section and their argument escalated into a physical fight, Victorville sheriff's deputies said. One woman was hospitalized with injuries to her face.

There were no reports of arrests.

(Video broadcast on Friday, March 3, 2017)