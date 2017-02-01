String of Break-Ins at High-End Stores Near West Hollywood

Glass windows and a door were shattered at upscale boutiques near West Hollywood during an overnight vandalism spree on Melrose Place. Toni Guinyard reports live for Today in LA on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

Police said a man broke into three high-end clothing stores near West Hollywood overnight, shattering glass windows and a door to get inside.

Zimmermann, Frame and Vince clothing stores, all located on Melrose Place, were broken into within minutes of each other starting at midnight, according to Officer Perkins of the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division.

The suspect entered the stores by throwing rocks to break glass at each of the boutiques. He broke the plate glass door at Vince, the plate glass side window at Frame, and the plate glass window next to the front door at Zimmermann, according to Officer Richmond Afful of the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division.

Surveillance cameras captured the moments when the man broke into Zimmermann.

"The suspect approached the front door of the business and threw a rock through the side window, and then he kicked the glass window open with his foot, and then he made entry," Afful said.

Perkins said cash was taken from Zimmermann, but noted nothing was taken from Frame. Police had not been able to reach the managers or owners of Vince early Wednesday morning.

Aside from the incidents overnight, there has been an ongoing issue with smash-and-grab burglaries of businesses on Melrose Avenue and Melrose Place, Perkins said.

"We've had a string of burglaries since last week," Afful said. "I know that two businesses from nearby were broken into. And several clothing items and handbags were taken."

As part of their investigation, police are trying to determine whether or not the incidents are related.