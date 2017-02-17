Historic California Floods in Photos

From the Great Flood of 1862 to this winter's soaking rains in Northern California, take a look back at some of the state's major floods. This collection of dramatic images from a century and a half of California history illustrates the potential for dangerous, even deadly, flooding in the state, starting with the Great Flood. The 1861-1862 storms produced the largest flood in the recorded histories of three states, including California. Water inundated a widespread part of the West Coast due to consecutive weeks of steady rainfall that began late in 1861 and continued through the new year. Note: This gallery will be updated as more images become available.