‘Tis the season for Cracker Jack, chalked lines and longballs. Hope springs eternal every February when Major League Baseball teams shed off-season rust at Spring Training in either Arizona or Florida. Dodgers pitchers and catchers will report to Camelback Ranch in Arizona on Wednesday.

Expectations are high once again for the Boys in Blue thanks to four straight National League West Division Championships and a payroll north of $218 million. Reigning National League Manager of the Year Dave Roberts looks to break a 28-year World Series drought in his second season at the team’s helm. Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, Chase Utley and Rich Hill are returning with new contracts in hand, while Logan Forsythe, Franklin Gutierrez and Sergio Romo will suit up as Dodgers for the first time.

Get warmed up for Spring Training with historical Dodgers Spring Training photos.