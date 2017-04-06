Known for having carried the world's rich and famous, the RMS Queen Mary is a luxurious ocean liner that was launched on September 26, 1934.

The 1,020-foot ship once attracted world leaders such as Winston Churchill, John F. Kennedy and the likes of Hollywood including Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh, Clark Gable and many others.

But now the Queen Mary, which can be found docked in Long Beach, is in grave need of repairs, and a report by naval architects and engineers suggests that it will take $300 million to mend the historic vessel. A Long Beach Press Telegram report said engineers found a corroded hole and superstructure in need of repair.

Here's a look back on some of the ship's historic moments: