Three SpaceX employees were knocked to the ground by a sedan speeding through a red light in Hawthorne in a shocking caught-on-camera hit-and-run.

Police released the surveillance footage of the crash Thursday hoping to track down the driver who didn't even brake once.

On Dec. 17 at 2:15 a.m., a group of people were walking across the street in a crosswalk at Crenshaw Boulevard and Rocket Road, Hawthorne police confirmed.

Three of the women had just finished up the day working at SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer and space transport company, when they were struck and thrown to the ground by a speeding sedan that blew right through the intersection.

One person barely escapes getting clipped by the Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry had just sped through a red light at Jack Northrop Avenue before running the red light at Rocket Road, where the women were hit.

"This is horrible. They're just trying to get home from work," Hawthorne police Lt. Ti Goetz said.

They were treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital. Two of the women were back in the hospital Thursday, authorities said.

Another driver appeared to make a U-turn at the intersection when the hit-and-run occurred, and appeared to follow that Toyota. Hawthorne police hope that person comes forward as well.

"We're hoping that if he's watching this, he'll reach out to us so we can find out what he saw because he appeared to chase the vehicle northbound on Crenshaw," Goetz said.

Police said the gray or silver Toyota likely has damage to the front end on the passenger side.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Hawthorne police at 310-349-2702 or 310-349-2727.