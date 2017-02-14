Hollywood Bowl: Summer 2017 Line-up

The Hollywood Bowl has staged oodles of successful shows from some of the splashiest bands and accolade-iest artists over its decades-long run. So it is no surprise, really, that the shell-famous landmark would stage the perfect summer day, in February, for the big reveal about its upcoming schedule.

Truly, how do you do it, Hollywood Bowl? The middle of February should be far frostier than this fine, June-like weather we're experiencing. But, perhaps, you deftly arranged the sunshine and warm breezes just to add further oomph to your already oomph-filled announcement about the summer 2017 schedule.

Well, that's right: A person doesn't actually have to say "summer" before talking about the Hollywood Bowl's annual line-up, because the venue only runs for a few warm-weather months. In short? It's a given. Also a given, though? That the glittery acts'll be out in rockin' splendor.

That'll hold true beginning on Saturday, June 17 when The Moody Blues headline the opening night spectacle. Other major players (and, basically, they're all major at the Bowl) include a Seu Jorge "Life Aquatic" tribute to David Bowie, some "Harry Potter" films in concert, Tony Bennett, Kool & The Gang, Jack Johnson, Gipsy Kings, Bryan Ferry, "Mamma Mia!" (complete with to-be-announced celeb cast), The Muppets, and Solange.

You're feeling those warm breezes now, in your heart, aren't you? They're all around.

Now: tickets. That's always the question, and there are a few ways to go here, from signing up ASAP as a subscriber (and having an earlier crack at seats and series) to awaiting the on-sale date for individual tickets, which typically lands around the beginning of May.

Whether you jump at your seat pronto — a good idea, despite the fact that there are over 17,000 of 'em at the Bowl — or you wait on that solo ticket, you can take heart in the fact that A) summer days are on the way and B) the Hollywood Bowl not only can stage a spectacle, but even, seemingly, the perfect summery weather when an annual line-up is revealed in mid-February.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations