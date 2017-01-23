Hollywood Conservatives Keep Quiet on Trump Victory

Some Hollywood insiders tell NBC4 that discrimination remains a career-limiting reality for minorities seeking work on crews that operate behind the scenes. Jenna Susko reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017)

Filmmakers and celebrities who disapprove of President Donald Trump haven't shied away from expressing their opinions in the media since the election. But some entertainment industry professionals who are pleased with the new administration are opting to stay quiet.

The I-Team previously reported on the reluctance of Hollywood conservatives to share their political views in the months leading up to the election, fearing backlash in an industry famous for its liberal tilt.

Now some insiders tell NBC4 that rather than celebrate President Trump's victory, they're feeling even less free than before to express their true feelings.

Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Lionel Chetwynd has long been vocal with his conservative political views. But Chetwynd, who helped organize the "Friends of Abe," a networking group of Hollywood's right-leaning thinkers, declined the I-Team's recent interview request.

"The atmosphere in town is so toxic at the moment," Chetwynd wrote in an email to NBC4. "The best thing is to give the whole political area some breathing room."

"A little time will provide perspective, I hope" he continued.

According to I-Team sources, actors Clint Eastwood, Kelsey Grammer and Patricia Heaton have attended "Friends of Abe" gatherings.

Eastwood, Grammer and Heaton declined to comment on the tension Chetwynd described.

One actor who is eager to express his support of President Trump is former "Happy Days" star Scott Baio, who attended the Inauguration celebrations in Washington, D.C.

"I have no idea why the entertainment community and people in general are so unhinged about it," Baio told the I-Team.

"[In] my opinion, I've got one country, I've got one kid and I want to do what's right for her and what I think is right for my country," Baio continued. "I'm sure people are mad at me, but... sorry!"