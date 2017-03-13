Man Charged in Wild Pursuit Near Hollywood Walk of Fame

A man was charged Monday, March 13, 2017, in a wild pursuit on Hollywood Boulevard that attracted throngs of tourists snapping pictures the week before.

A Mission Hills man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car before being arrested at a tourist-filled Hollywood intersection was charged Monday with two felony counts.

Tony Carl Calloway Jr., 23, pleaded not guilty to one count each of fleeing a peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly and driving or taking a vehicle without consent.

Prosecutors said Calloway has prior convictions in San Bernardino County for robbery in 2011 and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury in 2015.

On March 8, Calloway allegedly stole a blue Dodge Avenger in Colton. A day later, the car was spotted by police, who said the pursuit began on Hollywood Boulevard near Wilton Place.

The driver led officers to the west San Fernando Valley and back to Hollywood before spike strips were used to force the car to a stop in the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, according to police.

Throngs of people along the Hollywood Walk of Fame snapped cellphone images of the vehicle as it slowly made its way west amid traffic.

When the Avenger came to a halt, Calloway lit a cigarette and refused orders to exit the car, according to prosecutors.

If convicted as charged, Calloway faces a maximum sentence of more than eight years in prison.