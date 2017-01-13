Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Pay homage to the civil rights leader on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 and in the days ahead of the occasion.

Whether you attend a parade, join a procession, sign up for a local volunteer project, or paint a peace sign with your children, you can find a way to pay tribute to the memory, and continuing work, of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Several events and observances will happen around Southern California over the weekend ahead of the official holiday, which is on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. That's also the day of the venerable...

Kingdom Day Parade: It's the 32nd annual, and the theme is "Now More Than Ever, We Must All Work Together." To find a seat for the long-running celebration, which steps off at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Arlington Avenue, be sure to arrive by 9 o'clock. It's "America's Biggest Celebration of The Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," a major way to honor the 89th birthday of Dr. King.

Peace & Unity Celebration: If you're making for Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 14, head for the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street for the 10:30 start of the parade. The 2017 theme? It's "Love & Forgiveness." An after-parade festival at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park is on from noon to 6 and will feature "a free celebratory afternoon of music featuring the powerful work of artists whose vision coincides with King's voice for justice, peace, and civil rights."

Unity Celebration: Gather the family together and make for Pasadena, near the Rose Bowl, for a day of art, ideas, and paying homage to "...the message of Martin Luther King, Jr. with your fellow community members!" The place is Kidspace Children's Museum and the dates are Jan. 14 through 16. Want to leave a hand print on the large-scale peace mural? This is the spot.

MLK Day of Service: Would you like to pitch in on a neighborhood project, help out a school, or make the world of a local organization just a little nicer? Find your volunteer project or take part in a blood drive. For details on the Jan. 16 happening, and to find a way to give back in your area or beyond, start here.

National Park Free Entrance Day: There are only a few no-admission events on the national parks calendar, and Monday, Jan. 16 is the first. Spend the observance at your favorite national park on a hike, on a clean-up volunteer effort, or just finding some quiet and reflection. Details? This way.

