Haystacks fueled the blaze at a Santa Clarita horse feed store early Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at Fox Feed in the 17000 block of Sierra Highway, according to the LA County Fire Department. Several outbuildings with haystacks fueled the flames, and two vehicles burned as well. The fire was knocked out about an hour later and no injuries were reported. (Video courtesy of Austin Dave, Twitter @AustinDave_)