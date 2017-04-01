Horse Rescued After Falling Into Hole in Sidewalk

A horse was rescued Saturday night after falling into what appeared to be some kind of hole in a Riverside sidewalk.

The horse may have fallen into the hole near Arlington Avenue and Phoenix Avenue in Riverside.

The city of Riverside has its own horse and rescue team called H.A.R.T. (Horse Animal Rescue Team) which responded to the incident, fire officials said.

Several homes in the area have horses, but officials were unsure where the horse and rider are from or how the horse ended up in the hole in the sidewalk.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed a second horse standing safely nearby the rescue scene.

The rescue ended shortly after 10 p.m. when the horse was able to jump out of the hole in the ground and onto street level.

It was not immediately clear if the horse suffered any injuries, but rescue teams were on scene assessing the horse's health.