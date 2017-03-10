How Much Storm Water Has LA County Collected?

Los Angeles County has collected enough rain water this season to serve the annual water needs of more than a million residents, according to the county’s most recent official numbers.

From last October to March, a total of 41 billion gallons have been collected along the San Gabriel and Los Angeles rivers, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.

"After five to six years of being in a drought, this is one of our wetter years," said Kerjon Lee, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Public Works Department. "What we've seen is that while a lot of storm water has been captured, a lot of it has also been absorbed by the dry soil."

Lee said there are a few spreading ground developments in the works for Los Angeles County to increase the amount of stormwater it captures. The Tujunja Spreadings Grounds Project, which is a series of spreading basins and new intake structures, broke ground this past winter and is expected to allow more stormwater to be captured and conserved in the San Fernando Basin by spring of 2018.

The project would increase the local water supply while reducing dependence on expensive imported water, according to the Department of Public Works.

Other projects in the county expected to improve the amount of stormwater captured for residential use include the enhancement of recharge operations at the Santa Anita Spreading Grounds.

Read more on KPCC.