How to Report Storm Related Damage in Los Angeles County

Mud from earlier storms is seen in a wash above Melcanyon Road in Duarte, Calif., in a threatened area below a San Gabriel Mountains burn area known as the Fish Fire, as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Following heavy rains and powerful winds that drenched southern California this week, Los Angeles County officials are asking residents to report storm related damage.

Residents and business owners can complete an online damage assessment survey by clicking here or visiting www.211la.org and clicking on the banner for Damage Assessment Survey.

Residents can also call 211 LA County by dialing 211 to complete the survey and get information and referrals for assistance. The toll-free 211 number is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week

"This information will be used to determine if the County has enough damages to seek a Federal declaration for assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration," Leslie Luke, OEM Deputy Director said in a press release.

The 211 LA County website also provides up-to-date weather outlooks, road closure notices and information on being prepared for emergencies.