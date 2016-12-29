A potential buyer has emerged for a Palm Springs Mid-Century Modern residence once owned by billionaire film and aviation mogul Howard Hughes, the listing agent says.

Hughes' desert hideaway recently became available for the first time in more than 50 years, with a price tag of $1.2 million. A sale is now pending, according to Leonardo Montenegro of The Leonardo Group, which held the listing under HOM Sotheby's International Realty.

Nestled along a secluded desert road on the south side of the city, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has retained the 1950s glamor of Hughes' era. With 2,400 square feet of living space, it features post and beam ceilings, a fireplace, whitewashed brick walls, vintage tile and floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the rocky landscape. Outside, a lagoon-shaped pool and an adjacent yellow canvas cabana offer summertime fun. Twin lounging decks overlook the backyard, and several patios throughout offer various areas of relaxation. The home neighbors Bob Hope's famed "UFO" mansion and the Elrod House, architect John Lautner's modernist masterpiece of James Bond fame.

Hughes, who filmed the first multimillion-dollar Hollywood epic and whose romantic conquests include iconic actresses Katharine Hepburn and Ava Gardner, owned multiple properties throughout the state but called Los Angeles home. In his final years, before his death in 1976, he famously lived as a germophobic recluse.