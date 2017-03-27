Hulu Celebrates PowerPuff Girls, Girl Empowerment

Sugar, spice and everything nice.

Hulu and and fan-based media company Creators Media recently held a Real Life PowerPuff Day in honor of the classic and new PowerPuff Girls video series being released on Hulu.

More than 100 young girls who have made a difference at their homes, schools and communities attended the March 25 event at Santa Monica General Assembly.

The 8 to 12-year-olds were treated to a day filled with interactive workshops in science, animation and dance as well as a panel of speakers from the Real Life Powerpuff video series and other girl empowerment activities.

Illustrator and designer Amanda Penley and animator Mari Setbacken worked with the girls to create their own animated images. Choreographer Sivan Levi showed the young ladies some empowering, choreographed dances and the science gurus from Mad Science Los Angeles guided the girls in building a model space station.

Here’s a glimpse of the day: