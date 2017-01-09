Huntington Beach police fatally shot a dog they say attacked them as they tried to detain a man accused of vandalism.

Police were called to the 16000 block of 14th Street in Sunset Beach at 11:22 p.m. Sunday on calls that a man was "hitting cars and throwing things around," according to Huntington Beach police Officer Jennifer Marlatt.

Police tried to question the man, but he refused to cooperate, and as he was being arrested, his dog bit one of the officers, Marlatt said.

"The dog continued to be aggressive and one officer attempted to tase the dog, which was unsuccessful," Marlatt said. When the dog continued to "go after the officers," one of them opened fire and fatally wounded the animal, she said.

The officer who sustained the dog bite was treated and released from an area hospital, Marlatt said. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, she said.