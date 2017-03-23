Three people were caught on camera burglarizing a liquor store in Huntington Beach. Police were searching for suspects who broke into the liquor store, plus two other businesses, between March 20 to 22, 2017.

Police are looking for the burglars who broke into three businesses in the span of three days in Huntington Beach, including three people who were caught on camera stealing from a liquor store.

Between Monday and Wednesday, burglaries were reported at Surf City Tacos at 815 Indiananoplis Avenue, Sail-In Liquor at 230 Adams Avenue and Minimex Everywhere at 204 Adams Avenue, according to Huntington Beach police.

All three businesses had front doors smashed and cash registers taken or broken into. The liquor store's surveillance cameras shows two males and one female stealing the cash register, lottery tickets and cigarettes and running away from the store.

Police were trying to obtain surveillance footage from the other two stores. It's unclear if the three people in the liquor store surveillance photos are connected to the other burglaries.

Anyone with any information could call the Huntington Beach Police Department at 714-960-8811. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).