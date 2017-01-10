Man With Knife Wounded After Huntington Beach Officer Opens Fire | NBC Southern California
Man With Knife Wounded After Huntington Beach Officer Opens Fire

By Jonathan Gonzalez

    A man who was holding a knife was wounded and in critical condition after he was shot by Huntington Beach police Monday.

    Officers responded at around 10:21 p.m. to a residence on the 21800 block of Newland Street, said Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jenn Marlatt.

    Police found a woman, unresponsive, on the ground in front of the house and a man with a knife standing in front of her, Marlatt said. 

    The man was not cooperating with police and at that point, several shots were fired by an officer, Marlatt said.

    The 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman was not injured.

    The knife was recovered at the scene. 

