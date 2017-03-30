Now you can live like royalty in Malibu. This "nearly finished" 15,000-square-foot property on the site of the former Castle Kashan is on the market for $80 Million. It features a custom 12 foot hand-hewn teak dining table that parallels an infinity pool, a wine tasting room, game room and media room. The five-bedroom main house overlooks the Santa Monica Bay, Catalina Island and Surfrider Beach.

The 4,000-square-foot guest house offers a professional gym and a spa in addition to its two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

According to the listing, the homes new owner will be treated to a one-year concierge service offering "virtually every convenience imaginable from restaurant reservations to ensuring that the residence is fully stocked with the owner's preferred culinary items."

LAist reports that if the house sells for even half of what it’s listed for it will be Malibu’s most expensive sale on the open market. That record currently belongs to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison who purchased property for $36.9 million in 2012.