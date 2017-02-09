Renderings of LA's Futuristic $482M Bridge and Park

There's a new "The Ribbon of Light," coming to the city of angels.

New rendering reveal the futuristic design of the city's Sixth Street Viaduct bridge.

The $482 million project is scheduled to be completed sometime in late 2020, and will include 12-acres of what the city's Bureau of Engineering is calling Sixth Street Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements, which will be located under and adjacent to the new viaduct. The renderings indicate improvements will include multiple bike loops and a tunnel to the Los Angeles River.

The viaduct design, known as "The Ribbon of Light," was created by Los Angeles architect Michael Maltzan, winner of the city's international design contest in 2012.

The project will connect Boyle Heights, the Arts District and the river. The old bridge — which joined Boyle Heights with downtown Los Angeles for 84 years — is being replaced due to deterioration caused by a rare chemical reaction in the concrete. Take a look at the renderings: