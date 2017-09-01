'Infinity Mirrors' Exhibit: Ticket Date Arrives

The room-filled Broad Museum event from artist Yayoi Kusama is the hot ticket of the season.

Setting your alarm typically means you have to wake up early to get to work on time, or an appointment, or another errand-type event.

Sometimes, though, bells do ring when it is time to purchase a ticket to a highly anticipated art happening, the sort of exhibit that will certainly sell out in a matter of, if not hours or minutes, insert-short-length-of-time here.

Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit, which will open at The Broad museum downtown on Saturday, Oct. 21 and close on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, is just that talked-about must-see art happening.

When the multi-room visiting exhibition was announced just over a year ago, in August 2016, fans of Ms. Kusama began looking to the last third of 2017 with eagerness.

Many of those fans had experienced the artist's luminous "Infinity Mirrored Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away" at The Broad, and wanted to know more of her whimsical, walk-inside work.

So here's a reminder that the on-sale date for timed tickets is Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 and the time to buy your tickets begins at noon o'clock Los Angeles time.

First day of September. Friday. Noon. Here.

A ticket is $25, while stand-by tickets will be $30. You can reserve six at a time. Other faq-important information may be found on this page.

Is that alarm set? Are you ready for a fall experience rife with fantasy, wonder, color, sparkle, and grand ideas?

Noon, Sept. 1, 2017, The Broad, standing by, and... go.

Pictured: KUSAMA, Yayoi, Japan b.1929, The obliteration room, 2002 to present, furniture, white paint, dot stickers, dimensions variable, Acc. 2012.098,Collaboration between Yayoi Kusama and Queensland Art Gallery. Commissioned Queensland Art Gallery, Australia. Gift of the artist through the Queensland Art Gallery Foundation 2012

