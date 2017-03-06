March 8 marks International Women's Day. In the more than 100 years since it was first celebrated, it has earned official holiday status in 18 countries. U.S. efforts to make it a national holiday gained steam when a bill was introduced to congress in 1994, but neither the Senate nor the House of Representatives held an official vote. Currently, 21 of 50 U.S. senators are women, while 342 of 430 active U.S. representatives are men. Since 1975, the United Nations has sponsored International Women's Day, designating a new theme each year. The theme for 2017 is "Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030."