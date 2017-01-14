Injured Sea Lion Rescued by US Coast Guard Off Newport Harbor | NBC Southern California
LA

Injured Sea Lion Rescued by US Coast Guard Off Newport Harbor

The sea lion hopped aboard the U.S. Coast Guard’s boat "after a little persuasion."

By Whitney Irick

    U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles

    A sea lion will be rehabilitated and released after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard off Newport Harbor on Saturday.

    Crew members noticed the sea mammal had been hooked by some fishing gear. After a little persuasion, he jumped aboard.

    "Look who hitched a ride!" the U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles tweeted.

    The boat crew called the Pacific Marine Mammal Center to assist in the water rescue.

    The sea lion will be rehabilitated at the Laguna Beach center and released when fully recovered.

