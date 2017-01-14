A sea lion will be rehabilitated and released after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard off Newport Harbor on Saturday.

Crew members noticed the sea mammal had been hooked by some fishing gear. After a little persuasion, he jumped aboard.

"Look who hitched a ride!" the U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles tweeted.

The boat crew called the Pacific Marine Mammal Center to assist in the water rescue.

The sea lion will be rehabilitated at the Laguna Beach center and released when fully recovered.