"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd are opening what she calls a first of its kind dog rescue center in Los Angeles, California.

The Vanderpump Dog Rescue Center, which will serve as a rescue and adoption facility for homeless dogs and puppies, opens in Beverly Grove on Thursday.

But, the facility isn't your conventional dog shelter. It's more like a "puppy palace" complete with pink chandeliers, Vanderpump said. And its mission is more than pampering pups. The center hopes to provide a more humane world for dogs everywhere.

In addition to rescue services, the center also offers overnight boarding, grooming, veterinary work, a pet shop and a dog cafe.