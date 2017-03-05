International Women's Day March to Hit Streets of Downtown Los Angeles Sunday | NBC Southern California
International Women's Day March to Hit Streets of Downtown Los Angeles Sunday

By Heather Navarro

    The Women's Day March in January (pictured) drew hundreds of thousands to downtown LA. On Sunday, March 5, 2017, days before International Women's Day, nearly 6,000 were expected to take to the streets again.

    Nearly 6,000 people pledged to march Sunday in downtown Los Angeles for International Women's Day.

    The march, set to feature poets, musicians and speakers, was expected to kick off at 12 p.m.

    Demonstrators were to begin marching at 1st Street between the Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters and City Hall, and make a loop to return to the start location.

    There was a possibility of rain in the forecast, so demonstrators should be prepared.

    Water would be provided along the route, according to the organizers' Facebook event. Metered parking would be free on Sunday, and using public transportation was highly encouraged.

    International Women's Day is officially on Wednesday, March 8. 

    The march comes on the heels of a Jan. 21 demonstration where hundreds of thousands rallied in downtown LA standing for justice and equality for all. 

