Thieves Use Van to Ram Business in Back-to-Back Irvine Burglaries Caught on Camera | NBC Southern California
LA

Thieves Use Van to Ram Business in Back-to-Back Irvine Burglaries Caught on Camera

The three suspects used the same white van in both burglaries

By Marina Peña

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Three burglars used a van to break into a business, one two back-to-back heists involving high-end sunglasses, headsets, laptops and virtual reality equipment in Orange County over the weekend of Feb. 11, 2017.

    The video shows one of the men directing his accomplice, who repeately reverses into a business. Once inside, the burglars climb a fence to steal merchandise. 

    (Published 14 minutes ago)

    Three men are responsible for back-to-back burglaries at two Irvine companies over the weekend that netted them $500,000 in high-end sunglasses, headsets, laptops and virtual reality equipment, officials said.

    The first burglary took place at 7 a.m. on Saturday at a store in an industrial area on Irvine Center Drive and Tesla, said Kim Mohr, an Irvine Police Department spokeswoman. Mohr said the three men drove in a stolen white van into the roll-up door of the undisclosed company warehouse, used a crowbar to force their way in and stole $400,000.

    The next day, the same thieves returned again at 7 a.m. to a nearby gaming store and took $100,000, police said. They pulled off the second heist the same way they pulled off the first one, using the same van that had the same license plate number -- 46712W1, said Mohr.

    Security camera video from inside one of the businesses showed one burglar climb into a fenced-in storage area. The man then tossed boxes of merchandise to an accomplice on the other side of the fence.

    Southern California Crimes Caught on Camera

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED [02/15] Crimes Caught on Camera in Southern California
    KNBC-TV

    At one point, the man repeatedly failed to get a box over a fence, finally leaving it to go in search of other items.

    The men were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts. One had "California" printed across the chest. He had yellow gloves, red pants and red shoes with white laces. Another man had a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with dark pants, black shoes and black gloves. The third man shirt had a tan horizontal pattern on the chest. He also had red gloves and jeans.

    "This is a high priority case for us," Mohr said.

    Anyone with information on the case is advised to call Detective Matt Ricci at (949) 724-7189.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices