It's Mating Season for Gators in Florida | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

It's Mating Season for Gators in Florida

By SNN-TV

It's mating season for Florida alligators. The gators are taking over neighborhoods as they look for love.

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices