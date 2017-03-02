A shooting in a parking lot that carried over to a Jack in the Box sent bullets through the restaurant's windows, sending customers scrambling for cover. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

A parking lot shootout outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store and a Jack in the Box restaurant sent customers scrambling for safety Wednesday evening.

A shooting outside the convenience store on Towne Avenue carried over to the Jack in the Box next store, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Someone started firing round after round into the fast food restaurant. The windows of the Jack in the Box were riddled with bullets.

One witness told NBC4 that over 20 rounds were fired.

During the chaos, one victim drove away, shearing a fire hydrant.

Nobody was hurt inside the restaurant, but moments later at a nearby hospital police received word that a victim involved was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

That person suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police are looking for multiple suspects in a grey Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Authorities are hoping that surveillance video can help them piece together the shooting.