Fitness maven Jane Fonda is trimming off her Beverly Hills estate, listing the modern mansion for $12.9 million.

In a short video romanticizing over the residence, the two-time Oscar winner says she and her partner Richard Perry browsed through more than 30 houses before choosing the two-story home in the celebrity-rich enclave of Trousdale Estates.

"I took one look at the house and I knew, I just knew," she says.

Lovers of eco-conscious homes and open-concept living may feel the same way. The front door opens to a foyer that leads to a staircase — or if you're hauling grocery bags, take the glass elevator — up to the expansive main level, where the living room and dining room share space. There's a stacked stoned fireplace, bar and chef's kitchen with a large center island.

The eco-minded home boasts electric panels, a solar-heated pool and thermal glass windows, according to the listing held by Jade Mills and Valerie Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Previews International. It features four bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms on more than 7,100 square feet of living space. There is, of course, a gym inside, along with a meditation garden and fountain.

The sale comes as E! News reports that Fonda and Perry are ending their relationship after eight years. Take a tour of the glamorous home: