Santa Monica Synagogue Vandalized at Start of Hanukkah | NBC Southern California
LA

Santa Monica Synagogue Vandalized at Start of Hanukkah

The synagogue on Wilshire Boulevard has been targeted before

By Jonathan Lloyd and Joe Studley

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Living Torah Center
    The Living Torah Center in Santa Monica was vandalized at the start of Hanukkah.

    A Santa Monica synagogue was vandalized just hours after the congregation celebrated the start of Hanukkah.

    The vandals appeared to have struck Living Torah Center Chabad Saturday night or Sunday morning, Assistant Rabbi Dovid Tenenbaum said. The front window was smeared with rice and feces, he added.

    A menorah was displayed in the window of the building on Wilshire Boulevard at the time of the vandalism, Tenenbaum said.

    "This seems kind of intentional," Tenenbaum told the Los Angeles Times. "With a religious artifact in the window, we have to assume so."

    2016 Southern California Year in Photos

    [2016 UPDATED 12/20] 2016 Southern California Year in Photos
    KNBC-TV

    No arrests were reported.

    The synagogue has been targeted before, including earlier this year when a man at the syangogue shouted "Heil, Hitler" before running off.

    Last year, someone left a letter in the building's mailbox that included a swastika and graffiti was found on a hut built for the Jewish festival of Sukkot.

    Published 59 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices