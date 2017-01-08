Vice President of the United States Joe Biden smiles as he stands at midfield during the coin toss before a game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen on December 8, 2012 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During the visit of Vice President Joe Biden to Los Angeles Sunday and Monday, the following areas of Los Angeles should be avoided when possible to prevent travel delays, authorities said.

Today:

The area around Hilgard Avenue between Weyburn Avenue and Sunset Boulevard (Westwood Village) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The area around Sunset Boulevard between Hilgard Avenue and Alta Drive (Beverly Hills) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The area around Sunset Boulevard between Alta Drive (Beverly Hills) and Hilgard Avenue from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The area around Hilgard and Malcolm avenues between Sunset Boulevard and Lindbrook Drive from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Monday:

The area around Hilgard and Lindbrook avenues between Le Conte Avenue and Westwood Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The area around Wilshire Boulevard between Malcolm Avenue and South Sepulveda Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The area around Imperial Highway between North Sepulveda Boulevard and Vista Del Mar from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The area around Pershing Drive between Imperial Highway and Westchester Parkway from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURES (no bus routes impacted by the hard closures):