lake Griffin #32 of the LA Clippers shoots a jumper in front of Boris Diaw #33 of the Utah Jazz during the first half at Staples Center on April 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Take note, the Jazz aren't just "happy to be here."

Joe Johnson drained the game-winning shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz shocked the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on Saturday night.

It looked like it could have been over after the first 17 seconds of the game when Jazz center Rudy Gobert went down with a left knee sprain.

The 7'1" French center did not return to the game and was taken to a nearby hospital for further testing.

Instead of wilting under the pressure, the Jazz rallied together, thanks to 16-year veteran Joe Johnson.

Johnson led the Jazz with a team-high 21 points, including hitting a buzzer-beater to steal Game 1 for the Jazz. Johnson's shot with less than 10 seconds left bounced off the rim and into the net, just as the buzzer went off.

JOE JOHNSON WINS GAME 1 pic.twitter.com/XvwGRYz0zN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 16, 2017

Gordan Hayward had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz. Derrick Favors came off the bench in place of Gobert for 15 points.

The "Clippers Curse," in the playoffs continues to haunt Los Angeles after one game.

On paper, without Gobert, the Clippers should have crushed the Jazz at home, instead, they were the team trailing for most of the game.

Blake Griffin scored 26 points to lead Los Angeles and Chris Paul had 25 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the loss.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night at Staples Center. Tip-off is 7:30PM PST.

