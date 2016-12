A Joshua tree stands in the high Mojave Desert against a twilight sky in Mojave, California.

A trip to the desert just got a little bit more pricey.

Starting Jan. 3, Joshua Tree National Park's fees will increase, park officials announced.

The price of an annual pass will increase from $30 to $40. A 7-day vehicle pass will go up from $20 to $25 and an individual 7-day day pass will cost $12 after a $2 price bump.

The park also announced its fee-free days for the upcoming year, the first of which will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16.